Greta Thunberg has called out the hypocrisy of Earth Day, accusing the people in power for posting their "love" of the planet while “destroying it at maximum speed.”

Earth Day is marked every year on April 22nd, with people around the world focusing on the challenges facing the planet.

According to EarthDay.org, this global environmental holiday is celebrated by one billion people every year.

But Greta is not one of them.

The climate activist posted a new picture of herself on strike with fellow campaigners, and hit out at the hypocrisy of the day.

“School strike week 192,” she wrote. “This is not a ‘happy earth day’. It never has been. #EarthDay has turned into an opportunity for people in power to post their “love” for the planet, while at the same time destroying it at maximum speed. #PeopleNotProfit #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike.”

Thunberg is of course continuing her work in protesting climate change, and recently announced a new book featuring 100 leading experts and activists in a bid to present an overview of how the challenges facing the planet connect.

She said: “This is the biggest story in the world, and it must be spoken as far and wide as our voices can carry, and much further still.

“That’s why I have decided to use my platform to create this book, which is based on the best science currently available – a book that covers the climate, ecological and sustainability crisis holistically.”

Meanwhile, Alexander Skarsgård has revealed he “nearly ran over” Thunberg with his bike during a protest.

The actor narrowly missed her whilst cycling to an interview as the 19-year-old climate activist was protesting in Stockholm, Sweden.

