Grimes shares how you can make AI music using her voice

Musician Grimes has shared a how-to guide that helps people use her voice to create AI songs.

Some recent uses of artificial intelligence to create songs have not gone down with artists they are imitating, including a viral track that sounded exactly like Drake and The Weeknd before it was removed from the internet by Drake’s label.

But, artist Grimes seems to be embracing the technological wave by offering fans a chance to not only create their own music but to earn 50/50 royalties by distributing it.

In a series of tweets, Elon Musk’s former partner shared: “HOW TO MAKE MUSIC FEAT GrimesAI

"- we can distribute it for you and you can earn royalties from your work.”

Alongside the tweet, she shared a link to a website giving instructions on how it can be done through her portal, Elf.Tech to create a “GrimesAI-1 Voiceprint”.

In order to create the sound, users can upload a pre-recorded acapella that will be transformed into a GrimesAI-1 Voiceprint and sent back to them to be incorporated however they chose.

Creators must credit “GrimesAI” as either a main artist, secondary or featured artist on the track.

Finished songs can then be uploaded for distribution to digital service providers (online shops and streaming services) via Elf.Tech for the price of $9.99/year, with royalties earned split equally.

Elsewhere in the Twitter thread, the singer added: “Grimes is now open source and self replicating.”

Her Twitter bio also currently reads: “Self-replicating A.I. Popstar for the Martian Ministry of Propaganda.”

