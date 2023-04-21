Viral 'Drake and The Weeknd' deep fake track shocks music industry experts

An AI-generated track by 'The Weeknd' and 'Drake' (but not really), has been removed from streaming platforms, raising concerns for music industry experts about how realistic it sounds.

‘Heart On My Sleeve’ was posted onto TikTok by 'Ghostwriter977', amassing over 13 million views in just a number of hours.

Universal Music condemned the track by saying it promotes 'availability of infringing content created with generative AI'.

It's by no means the first AI-generated track, but with its lyrical prowess, it's certainly been the most disruptive so far.

