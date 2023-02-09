Hogwarts Legacy protestors are ruining the game for people with spoilers

The release of Harry Potter themed video game Hogwarts Legacy has been met with protests as gamers are being targeted with spoilers.

The action role-playing game was developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Games. It is set in the Wizarding World universe and is based on the Harry Potter novels written by British author J.K. Rowling.

Ahead of the official release of the game on 10 February, discourse around the game has been at a fever pitch. Many are choosing to boycott the game due to Rowling’s stance on gender identity and the accusations she has faced of transphobia.

Protestors against the game have been urging Harry Potter fans and those in the gamer community not to play, purchase or interact with the game in any way, including not watching streams of other gamers playing it.

Dexerto claims that, in some instances, Twitch streamers playing the game have had their live streams hijacked by comments. One particular gamer was reduced to tears because of the bullying she received while playing the game.

Some have also taken their protests to new levels by revealing major plot lines and spoilers using the Twitter hashtag for the game, meaning gamers who search it may well see things that will ruin the game for them.

Spoilers include character deaths, the game's ending and revelations about the characters behind certain events.

The game is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and eventually Nintendo Switch.

