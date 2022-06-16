Instagram users have been reporting a glitch in viewing stories that have made it difficult to see a person's most up-to-date post here's how you can fix it.

This past week, social media was flooded with comments from Instagram users claiming they've had trouble watching Instagram Stories. Users report that even if a person has posted several stories in one day each time they click on them they're brought back to the first one as opposed to the most recently posted story.

"Is anyone else’s Instagram making them rewatch the whole of people's Instagram stories everytime they put a new one up," Tyler tweeted on Tuesday.

"Why instagram making me view the same stories 100 times," another Twitter user inquired.

The good news is Instagram is seemingly fully aware of the issue and begun issuing a bug fix.

On Wednesday, Instagram issued an update for the app which included "bug fixes and performance improvement. Upon updating the app it seems that version 239.1 has fixed the issue.

So for people who have still experiencing the problem update your app to the newest version.

The problem seemingly arose after Meta, Instagram's parent company, issued new features like parental control and mental health breaks.

According to The Verge, the root of the problem seemed to be that Instagram could not remember where users left off when viewing stories, forcing them to view them as though they had never seen it.

