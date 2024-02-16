400ft 'ice ship' discovered in Antarctica

For people who trawl through the globe on Google Earth there can often be a treasure trove of images and unseen things to find using the satellite system.

Over on YouTuber, a content creator with the unique name of MrMBB333 has claimed to have found a 400 ft long 'ice ship' on the surface of Antarctica.

According to the video, which was shared on YouTube in 2021, the ship was found 100 miles off the shore of Antarctica and is said to be just below New Zealand. A date on the video says that it was found on August 7th 2020.

In the video, the YouTuber said: "This [ship] here measures over 400ft long - 428ft to be exact. Whatever that is, that looks like a ship. An ice ship, whatever you want to call it, that's what it looks like: a 400ft yacht just sitting there off the coast of Antarctica."

Now while the object does look like a ship there is no proof that it is what it looks like and could easily be a large chunk of ice that just so happens to look like a ship.

That hasn't stopped people drawing conclusions from the video, with many focusing in on specific details. One person wrote: "The 50ft. "cylinder" could be a booster rocket that fell back to earth. A s**tload have been used to put all the satellites in orbit."

Another person added: "That ship probably ended up there from the Bermuda Triangle."

One person hypothesised: "Has the ice receded in the area where the 'ship' is? Just saying it could be receding ice revealing ship wreaks.

However, some have since revisited the coordinates and poured hot water on this iceberg. A YouTube user added to the comments: "The ice around the Islands melts in the summer, so if it was a boat. It's gone now. Zooming into though, shows it's nothing more than a chunk of ice."

It's not the only strange thing to have been found in Antarctica using Google Earth. A few years ago people were convinced that they had found a 'hidden pyramid' on the ice but on further inspection it was probably just a mountain.

