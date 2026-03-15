Trump accused of ‘begging’ as he hopes other countries send ships to Strait of Hormuz

If you’re feeling a little confused by the conflicting messages from US president Donald Trump’s administration about the war in Iran, we don’t blame you, as the convicted felon has claimed America has “already won” the conflict, but has also called on other countries to help by sending ships to secure the major shipping route known as the Strait of Hormuz.

Taking to his Truth Social platform on Saturday, the Republican wrote: “The United States of America has beaten and completely decimated Iran, both Militarily, Economically, and in every other way, but the Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT!

“The U.S. will also coordinate with those Countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well. This should have always been a team effort, and now it will be — It will bring the World together toward Harmony, Security, and Everlasting Peace!”

It follows another post earlier that day in which Trump expressed hopes that China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK “and others” affected by the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz “will send Ships to the area”.

The posts have since seen Trump accused of “begging” other countries for support, in a war which the US – together with Israel – started:

Ex-broadcaster Mike Carlton tweeted: “You broke it, buddy, you pay for it”:

“This is why you don’t treat your allies like trash for a whole year,” commented author Scott Barber:

Media outlet MeidasTouch wrote that Trump was “begging [allies] for help”:

“That’s a lot of words for ‘Help I screwed up,’” remarked historian and journalist Craig Murray:

Joanne Carducci, better known online as JoJo From Jerz, replied: “If they have been ‘decimated’ why do we need other countries to come in and help us?”

And of course, there were memes reacting to Trump’s request, too:

As for responses from the countries named in Trump’s Truth Social post, the UK government has said it is “intensively looking” at what can be done to end the Iranian blockade at the strait.

Ed Milliband, the energy secretary, told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips on Sunday: “We do want to work with our allies to get the strait reopened.

“And as you say, there are a range of things that we can do, including autonomous mine-hunting equipment, and that’s something we’re obviously looking at.”

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