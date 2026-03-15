Trump claims Iran war is already won - but everyone’s asking the same question

Donald Trump has claimed that the Iran war is already "won", and it’s led many on social media to ask the same question.

It comes as the US deploys thousands of troops and more warships to the Middle East as Iran steps up on the Strait of Hormuz. At least 2,000 people have been killed since the United States and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, leading to a war that has spread across the Middle East.

Speaking on Wednesday (March 11), Trump said that “we won" the Iran war.

"You never like to say too ⁠early you won. We won,” he said speaking in a rally-style event in Kentucky, adding: "In the first hour it was over."

However, there's been much mixed messaging, since Trump has also said that "we need to finish the job", while also urging the UK and other nations to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz to assist in securing the key shipping route.

At the same time, when asked when the war with Iran would end earlier this week, his seven-word statement did little to ease worries among his critics, with Trump saying it will only end “when I feel it in my bones”.

And now, people on social media are all asking why, if the war is “won” and it was “over” in the first hour, do things very much look like they aren’t over at all.

One commentator summed things up succinctly by writing: "Then why are we still there.”

"This monster hasn’t won anything. He’s losing his grip on reality & the public," another wrote.

One more added: "Trump about the UK 7 days ago - 'We don’t need British ships. We don’t need people that join wars after we’ve already won.'

"Trump about the UK today - 'Hopefully the Uk will send ships so that Strait of Hormuz will no longer be threatened.'"









Another commented: "This is so stupid.

"Trump claims he already won the war in Iran (he hasn't).

"But he's also begging for help from other countries.

"Time to impeach!"

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