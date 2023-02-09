Why incognito mode is not as private as you might think

Think you are fine to search for whatever you like when you are on incognito mode? Think again.

Small print on browsers shows a lot of internet providers still can see what you are up to.

All the suspicious mode actually does is delete your browsing history and cookies immediately after you close the window, so not that different from surfing the net in a regular way.

So, even if you're in the private window, you can still be tracked via your IP address, as well as 'browser fingerprints' that are bits of information provided by your computer to make websites display properly, according to Vice.

And under GDPR rules, the internet providers can hang onto data for as long as 'strictly necessary' before it is discarded and the government and police can even obtain it if they ask.

There shouldn't be any reason why they would, unless you are doing something super illegal, but still - it goes to show you are not as private as you might like to think...

