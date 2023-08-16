Instagram users are not happy with new likes feature

From Twitter being rebranded as X, to Meta who have rivalled this with their new Threads platform, there's been quite a few changes to social media this year.

One of those recent changes also includes Instagram’s new-like animation which applies to those who updated the app.

It means that when you like something on Instagram, the large heart will then appear in the area where you double-tapped on the photo and then the heart flies upwards off the screen.

Of course, when it comes to social media updates, no one is a fan of change and Instagram users made this clear on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Here is a compilation of reactions who all shared they weren't happy with the new like update, as one declared the feature "sucks," though this update did result in some amusing memes too:

































Unfortunately for those who updated the app, there is no way to change the like option back to the original but those who haven't updated Instagram can avoid the new feature if they opt out of auto-updates on Instagram.

