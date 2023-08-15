Elon Musk has updated the X logo again and everyone said the same thing

The logo of “X” (formerly known as Twitter) has changed again and everyone is saying the same thing.

Since Elon Musk took over the social media platform Twitter, he has implemented some major changes, one of the biggest being a complete rebrand to “X” which left industry experts baffled.

As part of the rebrand, the iconic logo of 17 years was changed from the famous sky blue and white bird logo to a black and white X that some have compared to resembling a porn site.

Now, Musk has made another update to the default app icon logo, adding some white marks to the black background behind the X to give it a kind of worn grunge effect.

But, the subtle change has been mercilessly mocked by X users and simply left everyone increasingly yearning to have the old bird logo back.

“Impressive how they managed to make it look ever tackier,” one person argued.

Another said: “Not the f**king grunge_overlay_04.png texture.”

Someone else wrote: “Well it’s def not beating porn site allegations any time soon.”

Among the criticism, others called for the app logo to be changed back to its original state.

“They should update to this,” one person wrote.

According to the number of likes the tweet has garnered, it would appear thousands of others agree.

