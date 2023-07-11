The funniest Threads puns so you can stop searching for them

As people continue to get to grips with Threads, Instagram’s text-based alternative to Twitter, some trends are beginning to emerge in the type of content which proves popular on the app – from the general dislike of how brand-heavy the main timeline continues to be, to some good old-fashioned ‘thread’ puns.

In fact, so popular is the wordplay around Meta’s choice of name for the app, that it can clearly be spotted on Google’s Trends tool, a feature which tracks how popular a topic is on the search engine over a period of time.

A look at worldwide searches for ‘thread puns’ in the past seven days shows a pretty significant, exponential spike in interest not long after midnight on Thursday – the time at which Threads became available in the UK (it was released at 7pm ET in the US).

And to think we thought people were just being naturally funny…

Disappointing.

So, to save you a bit of time, here’s six puns to share on your Threads profile for some sweet validation on the app – you’re welcome.

1. Leaving you in stitches

If you want to channel some Shawn Mendes…

2. Sew far, sew good

It’s certainly looking that way for Threads at the moment.

3. Thread carefully

Vintage.

4. Too many Threads spool the broth

Needs work…

5. Dawn of the Thread/The Walking Thread

We have Wendy’s to thank for the first one, but there’s plenty of zombie-related puns to use. They’re just a bit dead.

6. Making Threads

If death isn’t your thing, there’s room to try out some bread-related puns. The Mirror has shared the classic “give us this day our daily Thread”, and we also spotted “the best thing since sliced Thread” on our timeline too.

And there you go. If you don't use any of these after we've rounded them all up then it Zucks to be you... (sorry)

