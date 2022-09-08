The new Apple iPhone 14 has been unveiled, alongside the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max and while the hype for the iPhone remains, there are also the memes - and of course the takes.

Apple fans and iPhone users who were treated to the unveiling of the iPhone 14 noted that it seems more or less along the same line as the model that came before it, the iPhone 13 - and not just in terms of design , but also the technical specifications of the new model including screen refresh rate, storage space, the size of the screen, the cameras and the CPU that operates the phone.

A surprising someone who got in on the gag was Eve Jobs, the daughter of the late tech & Apple legend Steve Jobs - who suggested via her Instagram story that the new iPhone was of course identical to the last released model.

A number of the jokes and gags surrounding the iPhone 14 release focus on it's similarities not just to the iPhone 13, but the iPhone 12 as well. On top of that, the potential price tag of the premium models wasn't left out either.

Eve's spicy little dose of shade towards Apple is only a joke though, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Jobs claimed that the iPhone is a “A beautiful reminder for me every day, all day, every day. It really is. It makes me feel warm.”

Eve Jobs, born to Laurane Powell Jobs in 1998, is a world-class equestrian and a runway model.

As for the iPhone 14, it comes with a 6.1 inch screen (6.7 inch for the 'plus' model),

There are also the Pro and Pro Max models, which ramp up both the iPhone 14 and the plus model of the iPhone 14, and include an animated notch bezel at the top, as well as an always-on display.

All models will be available on September the 16th, bar the plus model which releases in October.

