Apple's iPhone faces a dramatic change in the United States as a number of high-profile senators battle for consumer rights.

The three democratic senators, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey have voiced their concerns about electronic waste and ease of use, and want a better future for phone users - and for the planet. Landfills and disposal centres will continue to fill with incompatible, and obsolete products.

What exact change did they demand? They want mobile phone producers in the USA to follow the standard set in European Union by implementing a 'common charger ' in all of their products. In the EU, USB-C port will have to be included in all smartphones and tablets by 2024.

'Under the new EU law, by 2024, European consumers will be able to use a single charger to power a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, portable speakers, and e-readers. This policy has the potential to significantly reduce e-waste and help consumers who are tired of having to rummage through junk drawers full of tangled chargers to find a compatible one, or buy a new one. The EU has wisely acted in the public interest by taking on powerful technology companies over this consumer and environmental issue. The United States should do the same,' wrote Sanders in his letter to secretary of commerce Gina Raimondo.

Propriety chargers, in the manner of Apple's Lightning cable, would likely be on the way out under this potential act - unless of course, there is a scenario where the Lightning charging port becomes the US standard (unlikely).

Why is this possible? Well, the demand from the trio is different to the EU's standard. In Europe, as said above, the USB-C charger has been codified as a standard. In the US, it remains to be seen what charger will become the new standard across products as the senators push for a common charger to be enshrined in the law.

However, it's highly likely that if this is enforced, it'll be Apple's iPhone that faces the most dramatic change - but one that will benefit US based citizens highly.

As well as the planet.

