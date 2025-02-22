A huge new island is rising out of the ocean - and it's breathing out fire

The surface of the planet is changing all the time, and a new volcanic island is emerging in Tonga’s Home Reef.

The remarkable geological feature has expanded hugely over recent years thanks to continuing eruptions which continue to shape the surface.

The island first breached the surface back in 2022 , with eruptions later bringing it up to a size of 12.2 hectares in 2024. Now, it’s up to 15.9 hectares following recent activity in January 2025 [via SciTechDaily ].

The spectacular volcanic activity which has led to the expansion in size was captured in dramatic satellite imagery – which show the water around the island taking on unusual colours.

Explaining the unexpected colours, Cornel de Ronde, who is a geologist at GNS Science, said: “Most likely, we’re seeing a large amount of yellow sulfur mixing with the blue ocean to give the plumes a greenish hue,” said Cornel de Ronde, who is a geologist at GNS Science.

“Some of the previous eruptions had a more explosive character, which led to land made of a more fragmented, easily erodible material,” said Simon Plank, a researcher from the German Aerospace Center (DLR). “This one is characterized by effusive flows that form a hard material that gives the island a high chance of surviving for several years.”

There are plenty of emerging landmasses caused by volcanic eruptions, but it’s thought that this particular island is here to stay.

“Some of the previous eruptions had a more explosive character, which led to land made of a more fragmented, easily erodible material,” said Simon Plank, a researcher from the German Aerospace Center (DLR).

“This one is characterized by effusive flows that form a hard material that gives the island a high chance of surviving for several years.”

Meanwhile, people are only just realising that there’s a massive ocean hidden under the Earth’s crust .

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings