'Long freeze' could bring an end to the universe, scientists discover

There are a number of hypothetical scenarios for the future of the universe, but scientists have been looking at how a “long freeze” could bring an end to it all.

More specifically, how a form of dark energy can lead to this circumstance in which everything simply slows down.

But what would happen if this situation hypothetically arose?

The universe would grow to a certain point and then get so cold it would stop all activity (brr…).

Back in the 1990s, dark energy was first discovered which is the force behind the expansion of the universe, and 20 years later it still proves to be a mystery for cosmology experts.

However, what we do know is dark energy takes up around 70 per cent of the energy density of the universe and more dark matter is established when there is a density decrease in regular and dark matter.

Continued research into this area has led to some theories on the science behind dark energy.

Sceintists have been looking at how a "long freeze" could end the universe iStockphoto by Getty Images

Holographic dark energy is one example, whereby gravity and space are an illusion in this context and the appearance of 3D space is down to quantum forces, so the universe is actually just two-dimensional.

From this, a natural accelerated expansion of the universe is caused – otherwise known as dark energy.

Now, two astrophysicists have examined what the long-term future of the universe looks like if it’s ruled by holographic dark energy.

Their findings (that have not yet been peer-reviewed) were published in the preprint database arXiv on September 30.

Just looking at the evolution of holographic dark energy specifically, it is set to continue to expand the universe but this accelerated expansion will eventually slow down and the cosmos reach its final size.

At the same time, the density of holographic dark energy will decline and the density of matter will also shrink as the universe expands, the universe will slowly stop altogether in what experts call “the long freeze”.

Unfortunately, this isn’t exactly an ideal situation as in this cold the stars will decay and the subatomic particles will drift away from each other, Astrophysicist, Professor Paul Sutter wrote in Live Science.

Other fates which are similarly just as bleak as the “Long Freeze” include the "Big Freeze" which is the accelerated expansion that relentlessly goes on) and the "Big Crunch" a scenario whereby the expansion of the universe snaps into reverse.

If it makes you feel any better we'll be long gone before any of these potential scenarios play out in billions and trillions of years time.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.