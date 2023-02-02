A sick new scam is making its way across social media with a message that reads: "look who died in an accident."

The scam-in-question has been inundating Facebook and TikTok recently – with experts urging people to not open the link.

Phishing scams often useemails, text messages or phone calls to trick their victims into clicking the link. If opened, it may download a virus to your computer or steal personal information such as bank details and passwords.

The creepy scam looks like this:





Social media users must report the message immediately, so platforms can take appropriate action.



How to report a message on Facebook:

From your chat, tap and hold the message you want to report Tap More and then tap Report Select a category to help us understand what's wrong Tap SUBMIT REPORT





How to report a message on TikTok:

In the TikTok app, tap Inbox at the bottom. Below Messages: For iOS devices, swipe left on a chat, then tap Reportand follow the instructions provided. For Android devices, press and hold on a chat, then tap Reportand follow the instructions (Optional) Tap on a chat for more report options: Tap the Report button at the top and follow the instructions provided to report. Tap the More options button at the top, then select Report and follow the instructions





How to report a message on Instagram:

Open the conversation in the Instagram app Hover over the individual message you'd like to report Click next to the message Click Report Select a reason for why you're reporting the message, then follow the on-screen instructions Click Submit report









