Man uses balloon to launch GoPro into space – and the results are mesmerising

People use GoPros to capture all kinds of wild adventures, and one guy managed to capture incredible views of space by attaching the camera to a balloon.

The YouTuber BloonStu launched this from Texas and the balloon began to float higher into the sky as the birds-eye images of the ground were taken.

But it didn't stop there. Eventually, the balloon floated so high that it could video the Earth's curvature for some pretty insane views.

However, as the GoPro device was rising higher and higher the science kicked in as the balloon burst, bringing an end to the incredible exploration as it fell back down to the ground.

A parachute was installed for this instance and at first, it didn't help too much due to air pressure and density so high up and close to space, but as the device tumbled closer to the ground that's when it became more helpful.

In the end, the camera ended up landing in a field which the content creator was able to track and locate.

During the video, the YouTuber stipulated that he had notified the Flight Standards District Office of his launch and additionally said he acted in compliance with Federal Aviation Administration regulations.

"A NOTAM [Notice to Air Missions] was even filed with Ft Worth center for balloon activity," he added.



The man also explained why he wanted to carry out this launch: "Mostly, I had free time and needed a project/hobby to keep me engaged and secondly, space is neat."

