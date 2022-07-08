Pilot's GoPro captures emergency landing on motorway

A North Carolina sheriff's office has released footage of the tense moment a pilot was forced to land on a motorway because of an engine failure.

Vincent Fraser only earnt his pilot's license eight months ago, and had less than 100 hours of flight experience when he was forced to make some difficult decisions.

"I was able to get the aircraft to restart and kind of fly a little bit, but she would only fly for 3 to 5 seconds," he said.

He safely landed on a stretch with just one car.

