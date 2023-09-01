Astrologer explains why you might be feeling a little 'odd' at the moment

Have you been feeling slightly off recently? Have things not been working in your favour? Well you're not alone – and astrologers believe there's a mystic reason behind it.

There's been a recent spike in TikTok uploads exploring retrograde, but what actually is it?

In short, retrograde simply means when a planet is moving in the opposite direction. The age-old astrological theory has been researched for thousands of years – but now, thanks to social media and a drive towards self-care and mindfulness, interest in astrology has heightened.

Most people will be familiar with the phrase 'Mercury retrograde', but the motion can also happen to all of the planets. Currently, there are seven planets in retrograde.

Janelle Palibrk toldAU News that she believes one planet can leave people feeling "sensitive" or "intense".

However, she claims that "with 7 planets in retrograde, it’s going to be almost impossible to avoid some kind of response, which is why as a collective we are all feeling a little stressed and uncomfortable."

According to Yoga Journal, the dates are:

Pluto retrograde: May 1 – October 11, 2023

Neptune retrograde: June 30 – December 6, 2023

Saturn retrograde: June 17 – November 4, 2023

Venus retrograde: July 22 – September 3, 2023

Chiron retrograde: July 23 – December 26, 2023

Mercury retrograde: August 23, 2023 – September 15, 2023

Uranus retrograde: August 28, 2023 – January 27, 2024

Jupiter retrograde: September 4 – December 31, 2023





@amydemure Personal readings are available ✨ #zodiac #zodiacsigns #horoscope #astrology

@innerworldsastrology #greenscreen Why you’re feeling stuck #astrology #zodiac #horoscope





Meanwhile, David J. Helfand, Professor of Astronomy and Columbia University Chair, slammed the astrological theory as "arrant nonsense."



Helfand previously told Indy100 that the retrograde motion of Mercury is a "simple consequence of the fact that we observe the sky from a moving platform we call Earth as it orbits the Sun. The other planets also orbit the Sun, all in the same direction."



"The apparent motion of any planet as observed from Earth is a combination of the orbit of the planet and the orbit of Earth," he added.

"Simple geometry shows that roughly three times a year (for Mercury – less often for other planets on longer orbits), these combined motions give the Earth-bound observer the illusion that the other planet has reversed its direction of motion compared to the background stars."



He stated that the orbit of Mercury is governed by laws of gravity and is completely unchanged, which has "been well-understood for over 400 years – it's hardly a new idea."

Helfand continued: "But apparently, some people prefer 2000-year-old views of the world in which the planets govern their lives – no need to take any personal responsibility then, is there?



"In fact, the gravitational force of Mercury on an Earth-bound you is less than the force of your dog on you when you pat him or her on the head."

He said: "Indeed, patting your dog on its head is likely to have a positive influence on your mood. Maybe people should try that instead of contemplating arrant nonsense about the planets."

