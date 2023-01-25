Microsoft has been hit by a huge outage and people cannot cope

Microsoft has been hit by a huge server outage and the internet cannot cope.

The incident which occurred early on Wednesday morning reportedly affected Xbox Live, Microsoft Teams, Outlook and Microsoft Azure, the company's cloud-computing software which is likely to affect other machines and services that don't appear to be linked to Microsoft.

Microsoft 365's Twitter account confirmed the issue tweeting that they had "identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps."

Given the magnitude of the issue and the size of a company like Microsoft, the outage could potentially have affected the 280 million people who use Microsoft Teams daily for calls and meetings in both business and education capacities.

Downdector, which tracks whether websites are working or not, reported that around 5,000 people in the UK had experienced an outage leaving them unable to access their emails.

As you can imagine the internet reacted with the usual poise and decorum that you have come to expect from it.





















































