Research suggests 'mindfulness and meditation' may have negative effects for some

Meditation and mindfulness have made it mainstream with a sharp rise in people trying out various methods and techniques in the hopes of achieving a peaceful, stress-free life.

We're in an age of destigmatising mental health, rightfully so, with people becoming more aware of their own and others' wellbeing.

Paying attention to the present moment is often referred to as mindfulness, which can "help us enjoy life more and understand ourselves better," according to the NHS.

"Awareness of this kind may also help us notice signs of stress or anxiety earlier and deal with them better," they add.

It can be as simple as trying out new things, noticing and feeling the sensations of everyday life, walking, meditation, yoga and viewing thoughts as "mental events that come and go".

However, one 2022 study published in a psychotherapy journal for Taylor and Francis Online found that over 10 per cent of their US-based participants experienced adverse effects.

The study delved into the meditation habits of 953 Americans, with 470 who "endorsed lifetime exposure to meditation practice". 434 people completed a follow-up survey assessing a broad range of meditation-related adverse effects (MRAE).

Over 10 per cent (10.6 per cent) were experiencing anxiety, traumatic re-experiencing, and emotional sensitivity with "impairment lasting ≥1 month for 1.2 per cent".

Those who had childhood adversity had an elevated risk for MRAE.

The study authors emphasised and concluded: "Identifying individuals at elevated risk for MRAE, being transparent and realistic about the possible range of effects, and increasing trauma-sensitivity are warranted to maximise benefits and minimise risks of meditation".

Mental health charity Mind wrote: "You might find mindfulness very helpful. Or you might feel like it doesn't work or makes you feel worse. It's important to do what works for you and your mental health. You can also talk to your doctor about what kinds of treatments might suit you best. You might find trying mindfulness is useful while waiting to receive other types of treatment."

Free mental health support, information and guidance can also be found on the Mind website. You can also find a full list of helplines here.

