Experts have given a stark warning about using our mobile phones in bed for one very disgusting reason.

We all know that screen time and the blue light they emit can have an effect on the quality and quantity of our sleep, but scientists have explained that there are more reasons why we shouldn’t be using our phones in bed.

A survey conducted by YouGov revealed that 50 million Britons sleep with their phones, as 74 per cent of participants revealed they are so attached to their devices they can’t keep it outside the bedroom.

But, experts have warned that by doing so, you are bringing millions of unwanted bacteria into your bedroom and all over your bedding.

Phones tend to go everywhere that their owner does and it’s thought we touch our phones upwards of 2,600 times every single day, making them more unhygienic than a toilet seat.

On top of that, a survey by MattressNextDay found that 51 per cent of people never clean their smartphones.

A bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa is the most common to be found on smartphones and watches and it can infect humans, particularly those who are immunocompromised.

To make matters worse, the same bacteria is also found in cockroach poo, meaning that our phones are transmitting the equivalent of cockroach faeces on our hands when we scroll and even on our faces when we make calls.

Sleeping with your phone in a warm environment like a bed can provide the ideal conditions for bacteria to breed, so it’s best to limit the number of bacteria already on them.

CEO of MattressNextDay, Martin Sealey, explained: “Remember, your bed should be a sanctuary for rest, not a petri dish for potentially harmful bacteria.”

To avoid this, experts recommend cleaning your phone regularly with a UV sanitiser or an alcohol wipe safe for use on electronics.

In addition, if you sleep with your phone in your bed or underneath your pillow, experts recommend washing pillowcases twice a week and other bedding regularly.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings