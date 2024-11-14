Study reveals what 'mouth taping' really does to people with sleep apnea

'Mouth taping' is a supposed wellness trend that keeps weaving in and out of virality – but some experts have warned against it.

For the blissfully unaware, mouth taping is exactly what it says on the tin, taping your mouth together as you sleep to force yourself to breathe through your nose.

Influencers and wellbeing gurus online (some with no accreditations) have reported that the hack helps against gum disease and bad breath with further claims it aids with anti-ageing too.

Some of the clips online have racked up views in the millions, as many more contribute to the hashtag #mouthtaping.

Previously, sleep specialist Dr Raj Dasgupta, an associate professor of clinical medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, told CNN: "If you have obstructive sleep apnea, yes, this can be very dangerous."

"There is limited evidence on the benefits of mouth taping and I would be very careful — and even talk to your health care provider before attempting it," Dr Dasgupta added.

And now, a new study has backed Dr Dasgupta's warnings as it's not a one size fits all solution.

While some studies have shown mouth taping to have some benefits, that's not the case for others. The study revealed that it increased airflow in some of the participants, but actually reduced it in others.

The study enrolled 66 people with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), 12 of which were excluded due to insufficient baseline airflow. Researcher closed the remaining 54 particpants' mouths during sleep during alternating breaths.

Published in the National Library of Medicine, the researchers concluded that the outcome was heterogeneous.

"In patients who breathe primarily through their mouth during sleep and have velopharyngeal obstruction, airflow worsens with mouth closure," they wrote. "Hence, personalised approaches to treating mouth breathing should be considered."

