NASA scientists says astronauts should not masturbate in space for bizarre reason

A Nasa scientist has delivered a stern warning for male astronauts – absolutely do not masturbate in space.

People venturing outside of our atmosphere are advised against pleasuring themselves in zero gravity.

The reason? Female astronauts could accidentally get impregnated by stray fluids.

As it turns out, there are strict guidelines about such activity.

It might sound surprising, but even the smallest amount of fluid let loose on board spacecraft could cause huge problems.

A Nasa engineer named Smythe answered questions from Conan O’Brien on his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend in 2022.

He asked about astronaut’s more private moments – and his first question to Smythe was if he had ever sent pornographic material to the International Space Station.

“No, none of that,” Smythe replied.

“Does porn work in zero gravity? It goes everywhere,” O’Brien asked.

“Three female astronauts can be impregnated by the same man on the same session… it finds its way,” Smyth replied.

The mind boggles…

This article was originally published on 23 July 20222

