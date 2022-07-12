Following several days of tears, NASA unveiled four high anticipated deep space photos from the James Webb Space Telescope and the images are spectacular.

For the first time in history, humans are able to see detailed photos of the wonders of the universe including the Carina Nebula, Southern Ring Nebula, Stephan's Quintet, and the most detailed spectrum of an exoplanet.

The first photo released is Webb's study of the hot gas giant WASP-96b located roughly 1,150 light years from Earth. The study produced a spectrum with wavelength-like dots.

"The labeled peaks in the spectrum indicate the presence of water vapor," the Webb Telescope press release says.

The second photo has captured a cloud of of gas surrounding a dying star from the Southern Ring Nebula.

Using Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), astronomers are able to highlight extremely detailed areas of the dying star.

"This is not only a crisp image of a planetary nebula – it also shows us objects in the vast distances of space behind it," NASA wrote. "The transparent red sections of the planetary nebula – and all the areas outside it – are filled with distant galaxies."



The third photo shows details of Stephen's Quintet, a visual grouping of five galaxies. Using multiple filters, image processing specialists at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore were able to differentiate the galaxies using green, red, and blue.

Stephen's Quintet contains a supermassive black hole 24 million times the mass of the Sun.

The final photo is of the "Comic Cliffs" a region on the edge of a young, star-forming region NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. The name "Cosmic Cliffs" comes from its mystical mountain appearance.



Never before seen young stars are now visible thanks to the power of Webb.

The Webb telescope is the most powerful telescope ever built with over 30 years of research and construction dedicated to creating it.



First launched in 2021, the telescope is currently orbiting the Earth in L2 taking photos of the universe beyond what humans could explore. And the four photos released on Tuesday are just the beginning.

Able to take photos of galaxies and stars billions of lightyears away, Webb is able to capture the cosmos created after the big bang. With this technology, astronomers are hopeful Webb can assist humans in making new discoveries.

