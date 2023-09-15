Video of GoFast UFO resurfaces after being mentioned in NASA report

NASA lifted the lid on its unidentified anomalous phenomena study on Thursday (14 September) which aimed to identify "how data gathered by civilian government entities, commercial data, and data from other sources can potentially be analysed to shed light on UAPs."

While the report was "not a review or assessment of previous unidentifiable observations," the briefing prompted a video of 'GoFast UFO' to resurface.

The clip from 2014 was released by the pilots "to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos."

The statement on the Department of Defense further went on to say at the time: "After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena."

The clip also got a mention in the recent 36-page report, published on the NASA website.

"A well-known UAP event is the “GoFast” video, recorded by navy aviators from the USS Theodore Roosevelt," it read.





"A still frame from this video is shown in the Figure below, where the infrared camera has locked onto a small object in the center. The video gives an impression of an object skimming above the ocean at a great velocity. But analysis of the numerical information on the display reveals a less extraordinary interpretation."

Elsewhere, while the report disclaimed the galaxy "does not stop at the outskirts of the solar system," it stressed there is "no reason to conclude" that UFO sightings are alien.

"Many of NASA's science missions are, at least in part, focused on answering the question of whether life exists beyond Earth," it read.

"Those investigations include missions looking for biosignatures, perhaps on Mars or the icy moons orbiting Jupiter and Saturn - as well as farther afield, in the ratios of molecules present in exoplanet atmospheres.

"Searching for signs of alien technology is a natural extension of those investigations."

It added: "If we recognise the plausibility of any of these, then we should recognise that all are at least plausible."

