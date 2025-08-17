What older adults are really using AI for – according to new research

Artificial intelligence is increasingly transforming day-to-day life. While it’s often assumed that platforms like ChatGPT are mainly the domain of Gen Z and millennials, new research suggests otherwise – AI is proving surprisingly popular among Americans over 50.

A study led by Robin Brewer, in partnership with the University of Michigan, has shed light on how older adults are engaging with AI and what they’re really using it for.

The research team surveyed 3,000 Americans aged 50 and above, asking why they turned to AI and whether they encountered any challenges along the way.

More than half of those surveyed (55%) said they had used some form of AI technology. The most common tools? Voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, followed by platforms such as ChatGPT. While voice-assisted devices topped the list, one in four reported using ChatGPT within the past year.

iStock

So, what’s driving this adoption?

According to the findings, published in Science Alert, many older adults are embracing AI to help them maintain independence. They’re using it for entertainment, research, travel planning, and even to generate creative content like images.

Security is another major factor. One in three respondents said they had installed AI-powered devices — including cameras, alarm systems and smart doorbells. A striking 93% said this technology made them feel safer.

Far from being tech-averse, today’s over-50s are carving out a meaningful space in the AI landscape – and using it to enrich their everyday lives.

