Zohran Mamdani made headlines around the world after winning the New York mayoral election - another success of his, finding his wife on a dating app, has also been a topic of conversation online.

The 34-year-old is married to 28-year-old Syrian-American illustrator, animator and ceramicist, Rama Duwaji, whom he mentioned in his victory speech.

"To my incredible wife, Rama, hayati ['my life' in Arabic]. There is no one I would rather have by my side in this moment, and in every moment," he said.

Now in a viral post on X, one person shared an image of Mamdani with his family, including his wife Rama Duwaji, and wrote, "They met on Hinge and now she's First Lady of New York, keep swiping ladies."

This is in reference to the fact that Mamdani and Duwaji met on the dating app Hinge back in 2021 and went on to get married earlier this year.

During an interview with The Bulwark in June, Mamdani joked, "So there is still hope in those dating apps."

Since this viral post was shared on November 5, it has prompted plenty of reactions, with some feeling inspired to re-download the app, while others say they're "not falling for the propaganda."

One person jested that we aren't all as lucky as Mamadani and Duwaji, as they wrote, "Not ur Hinge guys keep the app deleted."

A second person said, "How I feel finding out they met on 2021 COVID hinge not the slop we have today."









"I refuse to download dating apps but this has sparked my interest," a third person posted.









A fourth person reacted, "This tweet single-handedly got me back on @hinge, y’all should cut @Rodericka a check."









"Not falling for that propaganda," someone else responded.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Zohran Mamdani makes history as New York mayor, and Mamdani reveals mission statement after New York Mayoral Election: 'It's going to be what we did after we won'.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.