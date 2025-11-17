Marjorie Taylor Greene makes rare apology for participating in 'toxic politics'

Marjorie Taylor Greene has surprised everyone by making a rare apology for her participation in “toxic politics”.

For years, Georgia congresswoman Greene has arguably been one of the most vocal and seemingly hardline supporters of Donald Trump and his MAGA movement. But, that relationship has unravelled in spectacular fashion over the Jeffrey Epstein files scandal .

Greene was one of just four Republican signees of a petition that would enable a House vote to push the DOJ to release the Epstein files and the subsequent fallout has seen Trump label her a “traitor” .

Appearing to want to put her former controversial ways (actions that include: harassing a Parkland shooting survivor , telling a reporter to “ go back to your country ” and pushing conspiracy theories ) behind her, Greene issued an apology during a CNN appearance for her participation in “toxic politics” over the years.

Now that Greene is on the receiving end of Trump’s ire, interviewer Dana Bash asked her where her outrage was when Trump was attacking other people.

Greene responded: “I think that's fair criticism. And I would like to say, humbly, I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics.

“It’s very bad for our country and it’s been something I’ve thought about a lot especially since Charlie Kirk was assassinated, is that we I’m only responsible for myself and my own words and actions, and I am committed, and I’ve been working on this a lot lately to put down the knives in politics.”

She continued: “I really just want to see people be kind to one another. And we need to figure out a new path forward that is focused on the American people because as Americans, no matter what side of the aisle we’re on, we have far more in common than we have differences, and we need to be able to respect each other with our disagreements.”

While some were pleased to see Greene taking accountability, others were more sceptical of the reasons behind her sudden rebrand.

“Remarkable. No matter how you look at it,” someone argued.

Someone else said: “Good for her. I frankly don’t care if this is all spin or strategy or whatever. Apologizing and emphasizing the need for kinder politics is valuable even if we suspect it’s disingenuous.”

Another wrote: “You’ll pardon me if I refuse to simply take her word for it. I welcome changes of heart. I’ve had plenty myself. But when someone spends years sowing harm, there is an astronomical burden of proof on them that will not be easy to fulfill. Nor should it be.”

Someone else said: “I STILL don’t trust this 180 from Marge.”

One person applauded, “Taking responsibility instead of spinning.”

“This screams of self-serving career preservation. I’ll take it - because we need more dissenting voices - but we aren’t fooled. MTG isn’t an ally. She’s a rat abandoning a sinking ship,” argued another.

