GTA 6 LIVE: Map updates reveal key Vice City changes

A popular GTA 6 community map has been updated as fans continue to try and piece together what the in-game map will look like.



The update comes as players wait for new GTA 6 trailers, screenshots and official artwork following Rockstar Games' recent delay of the release date to 19 November 2026.

GTA 6 is the most highly anticipated video game in history and continues to surprise fans with new map details, leaks, rumours and speculation.

Follow the indy100 GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest news, leaks, updates and reaction.

Map updates reveal key Vice City changes A community map aiming to piece together what the in-game map of GTA 6 will look like ahead of its release has been updated. "map.gtadb.org is an interactive map of GTA 5 and GTA 6 that includes all landmarks that have been identified so far," its website says. "Our current goal is to find the real-life equivalent of every single in-game building in GTA 6. This is going to be a collaborative effort, way beyond the release of the game." V9 has recently been released with loads of key updates to locations in Vice City such as Peacock Bay, mountains being moved and some areas being completely redesigned. A YouTube video has been uploaded detailing the specific changes that can be seen.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.