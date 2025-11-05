All's Fair,, the new Ryan Murphy divorce drama starring Kim Kardashian, has been torn apart by critics - so much so that it stands at 0 per cent on TV and film review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes.

According to the plot synopsis, the series follows a team of female divorce attorneys who "leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice."

"Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks," it continues.

Alongside Kardashian, the Disney+ series has an all-star cast, including Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, and Teyana Taylor, but despite this line-up, the first three episodes released on November 4 failed to impress critics.

In fact, the critics' score currently sits at 0 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, while it scored better with the audience at 55 per cent.

(L-R) Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts in 'All's Fair'. Disney+

What the critics are saying

Critics all around gave All Fair less than favourable reviews to say the least - here's a round-up of what they had to say.

The Guardian's Lucy Mangan described it as "Fascinatingly, incomprehensibly, existentially terrible."

"Not even Glenn Close can save this Ryan Murphy disaster from its dismal plots, clueless characters – and the worst kissing scenes ever filmed."

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter's Angie Han called it "brain dead".

"The drama generally falls flat, too, at delivering the sort of watercooler — or to put it in more 2025 terms, TikTok-friendly — moments it seems reverse-engineered to create. It’s not for a lack of wild overreactions… These characters are so thin, their storylines so flimsy and their motives so underbaked that there’s no recognizable emotion underlying any of it, and thus no feeling to be provoked by watching it.”

"Ryan Murphy is the high priest of tacky, tasteless television, and this year he has outdone himself with a show of mind-bending horror sure to trigger nightmares in the unsuspecting viewer," The Telegraph's Ed Power said, giving it a one-star review.

Variety's Alison Herman said, "All’s Fair'is a clumsy, condescending take on rah-rah girlboss feminism, half-baked even by the standards of an overextended Murphy, who co-created the show with Joe Baken and Jon Robin Baitz."

One social media user pointed out about the reviews, "They didn't lift the review embargo for All's Fair until this morning after it premiered and this is killing me."

What social media users are saying

Although the critics aren't fans of the show, some viewers have taken to social media to share that they have been enjoying All's Fair, contrary to the negative reviews.

One person asked, "Am I the only one who is enjoying Ryan Murphy’s all’s fair show?"

"The show is a fantastic dramedy and the cast is ICONIC. #AllsFair is funny, camp and full of interesting female stories. Critics want to hate on it because of Kim but I hope fans and viewers give it a chance. Also, some fun cameos too," another person wrote.

"All’s Fair is a 10/10 so far I don’t see the reasoning for the outrage," a third person posted.

A fourth person commented, "It's very sad that #AllsFair is being victimized by sexism. It's a show that isn't afraid to be bad, it reminded me of old ABC dramas. It's a very fun show to watch because it's over-the-top and bad without apprehension, and that's fantastic."

The first three episodes of All's Fair are now available to watch on Disney+, with a new episode dropping every Tuesday until December 9th.

Elsewhere from Indy100, All's Fair: What to know about Kim Kardashian's new show as pilot gets surprising reviews, and NASA chief hits back at Kim Kardashian’s claim the moon landing was fake.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.