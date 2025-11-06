Toyota is recalling over a million of its vehicles in the US after an issue was spotted with some of its models.

The vehicle models in question are the 2022-2026 Toyota, Lexus and Subaru Solterras - here is everything you need to know about this latest recall.

What is the cause of the recall?

Each of these has Panoramic View Monitor systems, and it's the rearview cameras on the cars which are causing the problem as they fail to display an image for drivers.

What have the experts said?

The National Transportation Safety Board says this issue could increase the chances of these vehicles crashing, and in total, this impacts over 1,024,407 vehicles.

"A software error may cause the rearview camera to freeze or display a blank screen when the vehicle is in reverse," according to the NHTSA. "A rearview camera that fails to display an image can reduce the driver's view behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash."

But there is good news for those affected as Toyota will fix the software issue for free, the agency said.

Who do I contact?

Those who own any of these vehicles impacted can contact Toyota's customer service at 1-800-331-433.

Alternatively, you can also reach out to the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

This isn't the only vehicle that has been recalled this year. Back in March, a recall was issued in the US for Tesla Cybertrucks over concerns that part of the electric car's trim is falling off, affecting almost all of the vehicles.

