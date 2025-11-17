Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale is live - 20 best discounts you can get

Nintendo's Black Friday sale on its eShop has just started with up to 70 per cent off select digital Switch 2 and original Switch games - and we've rounded up some of the best bargains you can bag.

The sale started at 2pm GMT (9am ET / 6am PT) on Monday (17 November) and runs through to Sunday 30 November at 11.59pm local time.

Thousands of games have gone into the sale and while we won't list all of them, we've picked out some of the best ones in terms of value for money and game popularity.

During the sale, all users with an active Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) membership who spend more than £25 on discounted digital software can get an additional bonus month for their NSO membership and another second bonus month when spending more than €40 on discounted digital software.

Check out our list below of the 20 best deals you can get this Black Friday on the Nintendo eShop:

Batman: Arkham Trilogy - £16.49 (down from £49.99)

BioShock: The Collection - £7.99 (down from £39.99)

Borderlands Legendary Collection - £7.99 (down from £39.99)

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - £29.99 (down from £49.99)

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition - £17.49 (down from £34.99)

EA Sports FC 26 - £27.49 (down from £54.99)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition - £19.99 (down from £49.99)

Hogwarts Legacy + Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Deluxe Editions Bundle - £12.74 (down from £84.99)

It Takes Two - £17.49 (down from £34.99)

Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX - Cloud Version - £13.19 (down from £32.99)

Life Is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection - £9.89 (down from £32.99)

MySims: Cozy Bundle - £17.49 (down from £34.99)

NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition - £13.99 (down from £34.99)

Octopath Traveller II - £19.99 (down from £49.99)

Overcooked! 2 - £5.99 (down from £14.99)

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door - £37.49 (down from £49.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - £37.49 (down from £49.99)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 - £23.99 (down from £39.99)

WarioWare: Move It! - £27.99 (down from £39.99)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - £33.29 (down from £49.99)

You can see the full list by clicking the link here

