Everyone knows robots and AI are taking over the world, so we might as well enjoy ourselves before they render humans completely redundant, right?

Thankfully, chatbot ChatGPT is some of the most fun you can have on the internet right now.

The new tool is a piece of software designed to respond to user prompts with human-like conversation.

Not only does it chat, but it can also dream up entire swathes of text around a specific theme in seconds.

The ChatGPT chatbot from OpenAI has become one of the most talked-about tools on the web after being made available to the public on November 30.

Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, has claimed that more than a million people tested out the software in the space of just a week. The company was set up in 2015 as a non-profit organisation by Altman and Elon Musk. Musk left in 2018 but endorsed the ChatGPT by recently calling it “scary good” on Twitter.

How do you use OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT?

The ChatGPT was trained using Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF), which is a widely recognised machine learning technique.



It was developed by AI trainers to respond to dialogue and answer questions, as well as generate text made to look as if it was written by a human-written.

The makers concede that it’s not perfect, with OpenAI saying that the tool can often respond with "plausible-sounding but incorrect or nonsensical answers”.

That may be, but the results are very, very impressive.

All you have to do is sign up here, create a free account and start asking it questions.

As well as responding to a wide variety of our questions, we were most impressed with the software’s ability to create entire short stories in moments.

We tasked it with showing us stories based on the style of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, PG Wodehouse and Sally Rooney, as well episodes of The Simpsons and The Sopranos based on obscure topics, and the results were pretty incredible.

OpenAI

Give it a go, and see what it can come up with.

