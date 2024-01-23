Why is 'Pokemon with guns' game Palworld so controversial?

Palworld has already proven popular among gamers, having sold millions since its release on 19 January. But, it hasn't come without controversy.

For the blissfully unaware, Palworld is a survival game featuring Pokemon-like creatures. The aim is to collect resources and "make difficult choices... even if that means eating your own Pals when the time comes."

A description on the game’s Steam page continues: "Build a factory, place a Pal in it, and they’ll keep working as long as they’re fed – until they’re dead, that is."

Ecstatic fans flocked to the trailer earlier this month, with one explaining how they have waited over two years for that very moment. "I'm so hyped," they added.

Another added: "I've been keeping my eye on this game for years... I'm so excited to see it releasing so soon! I have high hopes that it's going to be a good game!"

Despite already being a fan favourite, others aren't as convinced. But why?

Palworld | Early Access Release Date Announcement Trailer | Pocketpair www.youtube.com





Palworld has been hit with criticism that it has striking similarities to Pokemon designs. One X/Twitter user even took the time to write up all of the "Pokemon they jumbled together."



Another called the new game an "obvious rip off" of Pokemon.

Wesley Yin-Poole, UK News Editor for gaming website IGN, told BBC Newsbeat that while it's "impossible to get away" from the similarities, the game play is "very different"."

Yin-Poole continued: "What's really impressive about it, is just how well it's taken ideas from other games and blended them together to create this really compelling mishmash of concepts.

"So I think that's more about what's happening here than simply just ripping off Pokemon."

Others were seemingly unphased either way, with one writing: "I think the Palworld and Pokemon comparison is very dumb. The game plays nothing like any Pokemon game ever released and people are mad about nothing. Palworld's success isn’t gonna hurt Pokemon in the slightest."

Another said: "I'm seeing a bit of discourse over #palworld regarding its 'blatant Pokemon copying.' But to be real, I couldn't give two hoots about it. It looks to be a genuinely fun monster-taming/survival game. And as someone who's a fan of both genres, I am eager to try it out!"

Elsewhere, some creators have accused the developer of using AI to create the designs, despite there being no confirmation of this at the time of writing.

"Heads up to anyone thinking of supporting/playing Palworld who also cares about genAI issues... The CEO of that studio is full speed ahead on generative AI, frequently promotes it and tries to push its use in his studio. Even made a game focused entirely around it using SD," one critic wrote.

Indy100 reached out to Pocketpair for comment

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.