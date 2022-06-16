Human penis sizes are shrinking due to pollution and industrial chemicals, according to experts.

Epidemiologist Dr Shanna Swan has published a book examining the link between pollution and penile length, arguing that the modern world is altering our reproductive development.

Dr Swan’s book, titled Count Down, details how we are seeing higher rates of erectile dysfunction, fertility decline and more babies being born with smaller penises, all due to pollution.

The leading epidemiologist warns it’s not a laughing matter, as it threatens our species and our long-term ability to survive.

She also explained that it is not just penis size that is being affected, as the fertility rates of biological women are also affected.

Swan wrote about the “global existential crisis”, explaining: “In some parts of the world, the average twenty-something today is less fertile than her grandmother was at 35.

“Chemicals in our environment and unhealthy lifestyle practices in our modern world are disrupting our hormonal balance, causing various degrees of reproductive havoc.”

Disruption to fertility is caused by chemicals known as phthalates. They are present in the production of plastic and can affect how the hormone endocrine is produced.

This group of chemicals is found in everything from cosmetics and food packaging to toys and detergents.

Dr Swan explained: “Babies are now entering the world already contaminated with chemicals because of the substances they absorb in the womb.”

In a groundbreaking study by Dr Swan, she was able to examine how pollution impacts sperm count by studying the sperm count of healthy men over four decades.

By looking at the data of almost 45,000 men in Western countries, she concluded their sperm count dropped by 59 per cent between 1973 and 2011.

