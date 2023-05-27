Pineapple 'needles' revelation has people questioning whether they'll eat the fruit again

A revelation about pineapples only made noticeable thanks to a TikTok account and a microscope, has people reevaluating whether they are allergic to the fruit or not.

You may have noticed that whenever you've eaten a chunk of the delicious citrus fruit, you are sometimes greeted with an odd tingling sensation in your mouth.

Well, if you've ever been curious about what that actually is then the TikTok account SF Microscopy is here to help.

The account analyses all sorts of things under a microscope and exposes all the fascinating and dare we say worrying things that lie within everyday objects that the naked eye cannot see.

One of the biggest videos on the account, with 35 million views, is about a pineapple.

In the caption, the person behind the account writes: "One of my favorite fruits is pineapple, but every time I eat them, my mouth tingles. I read that the fruit contains raphides! Kiwis, grapes, taro, and yams also have large amounts of these crystals. These needles serve as a defensive function against insect herbivores to deter them from eating the plant’s fruits and protect the seeds. The needles work with other chemical substances, like bromelain in the pineapple, to amplify the effects."

If that sounds a bit farfetched then take a look at the video for yourself and you might find that its even more alarming than you might have imagined.





@sf_microscopy One of my favorite fruits is pineapple, but every time I eat them, my mouth tingles. I read that the fruit contains raphides! Kiwis, grapes, taro, and yams also have large amounts of these crystals. These needles serve as a defensive function against insect herbivors to deter them from eating the plant’s fruits and protect the seeds. The needles work with other chemcial substances, like bromelain in the pineapple, to amplify the effects. #microscope #microbiology #underthemicroscope #microscopy #microcosmos #nature #pineapple #crystals #fyp #fypage #fypシ





The fact that these needles are real has people second-guessing the feeling they experience when they eat pineapples.

One person wrote: "My mouth be sore as hell after going crazy on them pineapples & kiwis."

Another added: "So ummmm…I’m not allergic to pineapple????"

A third said: "Makes sense that when i accidentally inhaled pineapple juice i just about died."

While a fourth person said: "It’s gonna stop me i dont feel like being stabbed."

Will you stop eating pineapples now that you know this? I think this writer might be willing to live in blissful, delicious ignorance.

