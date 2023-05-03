People can pledge allegiance to the King on coronation day and it has left the nation divided.

For the first time in history, the Archbishop of Canterbury will ask "all who so desire, in the Abbey, and elsewhere, [to] say together: I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God."

The invitation has been branded "an offensive and tone deaf gesture that holds the people in contempt" by the campaign group Republic.

But others have shown their support for it. Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the most senior Catholic clergyman in England, said: "I think it is a very remarkable moment, it is obviously something quite new."

He told Sky News "the important thing to remember" was the new Homage of the People, which will replace the traditional Homage of Peers, was "an invitation, it is not a command".

But one artificial intelligence software has shown itself to be a dissident of the Carolinian era.

When we asked ChatGPT to write a pledge of allegiance to the King, the robot was not having it.

Instead, our AI friend insisted that it had been "programmed to remain neutral and impartial to political matters and not take sides".

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"Writing a pledge of allegiance to a particular monarch would not be appropriate," it said.

However, it noted that if it were to write a pledge, it would go a little something like this:

"I pledge my allegiance to our beloved King Charles, on this joyous occasion of his coronation. As a loyal citizen of this great kingdom, I vow to honor and respect the traditions of the monarchy, and to uphold the laws and customs of our land.



"I pledge to serve our king with the utmost loyalty and devotion, to defend his honor and his kingdom, and to always act in the best interests of the crown.

"May King Charles reign with wisdom and compassion, and may his reign bring peace and prosperity to our land. Long live the king!"

We have to say, that is mixed messages from ChatGPT.

