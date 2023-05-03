VPN searches in Utah spike after PornHub blocks website for the entire state

Adult websites such as Pornhub have been blocked in Utah over a new age verification law.

The Utah Senate Bill 287, launched on Wednesday (3 May), has since caused a spike in VPN searches after the NSFW started blocking Utah-based IP addresses.

Those affected by the ban were shown a message reiterating the age verification law.

"As you may know, your elected officials in Utah are requiring us to verify your age before allowing you access to our website," the message reportedly read. "While safety and compliance are at the forefront of our mission, giving your ID card every time you want to visit an adult platform is not the most effective solution for protecting our users, and in fact, will put children and your privacy at risk."



It also explained that age verification could drive users "to sites with far fewer safety measures." It called for policymakers to "identify users by their device," not the commitment to upload their photo ID.

"Until a real solution is offered, we have made the difficult decision to completely disable access to our website in Utah," it concluded, calling call for locals to "demand device-based verification solutions."

According to Newsweek, the move has created a notable Google surge for virtual private networks (VPNs) in an attempt to avoid the new law.

VPNs work by hiding a user's IP address, potentially allowing Utah residents to access the adult site in the state.

Utah isn't the first state to enforce the law, with Louisiana launching a similar one at the beginning of the year, followed by Arkansas and Mississippi.

