It's been just over a week since Elon Musk's $44bn (£34.6m) Twitter takeover – and the changes have piled on.



In what was the first email in history that should have been a meeting, Twitter employees received an email on Friday (November 4) detailing mass layoffs.

It read: "In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global work force,"

"We recognise that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward."

Amongst those laid off was Shennan Lu, who worked as a data science manager at Meta before joining Twitter in January. She is also six months pregnant, and has since threatened to take Musk to court.

On Friday, she tweeted: "My Twitter journey has come to an end, I got laid off while I'm 6-month pregnant. It has been a pleasure to work with all of you. I'm very thankful to lead such an amazing DS team, it's been a fun ride. #LoveWhereYouWorked."



"There is definitely discrimination here. So I will fight. My performance has been tracking ahead (top 30 per cent) for the last quarters, and I know for a fact that other male managers don't have this rating got stayed," Lu added, before adding: "See you in the court."

An eight months pregnant woman was also let go from the Twitter workplace, after being locked out of her work laptop.

Rachel Bonn, who was in digital experience and product marketing at the social media platform, took to her account to note that her laptop was cut off on Thursday evening.

"Last Thursday in the SF office, really the last day Twitter was Twitter. 8 months pregnant and have a 9-month-old.

"Just got cut off from laptop access," she captioned her tweet, accompanied by an image of herself and her nine-month-old child in front of a pumpkin display.

Indy100 reached out to Twitter for comment.

