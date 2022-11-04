It's been a week since Elon Musk purchased Twitter and announced a major overhaul.

He proposed a new $8 a month subscription plan for people to keep and obtain a blue verification check on the platform and is seeking to create a new content moderation council with diverse viewpoints.

The tech billionaire also caused a stir after firing Twitter's top executives.

But it seems that Musk has decided to continue mass firing of employees, including one employee who is eight months pregnant.

On Friday (4 November), Rachel Bonn, who was in digital experience and product marketing at the social media platform, took to her account to note that her laptop was cut off on Thursday evening.

"Last Thursday in the SF office, really the last day Twitter was Twitter. 8 months pregnant and have a 9-month-old.

"Just got cut off from laptop access," she captioned her tweet, accompanied by an image of herself and her nine-month-old child in front of a pumpkin display.

Bonn's tweet came the same day that Twitter employees were informed in a memo that emails would be sent out on Friday morning, letting them know if they've been let go.

"By 9AM PST on Friday, Nov. 4th, everyone will receive an individual email with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter. Please check your email, including your spam folder," the memo read, according toBusiness Insider.

The memo also said that those who are not impacted by the firings will get a notification sent to their Twitter email. But if they are going to succumb to the discharge, they will receive the news in their personal email.

Reuters, which examined the social media platforms' internal plans, reported that Musk is expected to layoff around 3,700 Twitter staff members.

Indy100 reached out to Twitter via email and Bonn via LinkedIn direct message.

