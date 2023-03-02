Scientists make discovery in Pyramid of Giza that could unlock structure's history

For centuries, the planning and construction of the Great Pyramid of Giza have remained a mystery to researchers.

But a new discovery, announced on Thursday by Egyptian antiquities officials, could help scientists further understand the origins of the pyramid.

Using non-invasive technology, scientists discovered a new corridor, nine meters (30 feet) long, and 2.1 meters (7 feet) wide located approximately seven meters above the main entrance.

Footage of the pyramid’s empty corridor, unveiled on Thursday, shows a long room made out of stone blocks and a vaulted stone ceiling.

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass said it represents a “major discovery” as it could help scientists figure out if King Khufu’s burial chamber still exists inside the pyramid.

Additionally, Hawass speculated that there could be “something important” in the space below the corridor.

The head of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri said they were, “going to continue our scanning… to figure out what we can find beneath it, or just by the end of this corridor.”

The corridor discovered in the Great Pyramid of Giza The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities

The discovery was made through the Scan Pyramids project, an international project that uses non-invasive technology to map internal voids and better understand the pyramids’ structures.

Some of the technology used includes infrared thermography, 3D simulations, and cosmic-ray imaging. Scientists fed a 6-millimeter-thick endoscope from Japan through the pyramid’s walls to help collect the data.

The Pyramid of Giza is the last oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World and the last one largely standing.

