Elon Musk mocked as Starship experiences 'rapid unscheduled disassembly'

Elon Musk's SpaceX company have once again attempted to launch the world's biggest rocket, Starship, but lost contact within eight minutes of takeoff.

The launch from site near Boca Chica in Texas, east of Brownsville, did see the rocket reach space for the first time but despite its super heavy booster still experienced what is called "a rapid unscheduled disassembly" - or to put it bluntly - it blew up.

SpaceX's livestream host John Insprucker said during the broadcast: "We have lost the data from the second stage... we think we may have lost the second stage."

Despite losing the rocket and the obvious explosion the launch has still been hailed as a success by SpaceX and far more progress was made then the first test that they carried out in April, when another 'rapid unschedueled disassmbly' occured.

Although it went well from SpaceX and Elon Musk's perspective people couldn't help but be amused by the use of the 'rapid unschedueld disassembly' terminology, with many mocking Musk himself.





































Meanwhile, Musk is facing his own problems on X/Twitter after it was discovered that the platform had helped promote pro-Nazi and anti-semitic material alongside big name advertisers on the site.

This prompted IBM, one of the biggest brands on X/Twitter, to pull all the adverts from the site. In response Musk has threatened to drop a 'thermonuclear lawsuit' on US media watchdog, Media Matters, who had released the damaging data.

