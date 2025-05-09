Samsung once built a fake robot butt to test phones durability

When it comes to tech, the race to pack in more features and flashier upgrades shows no signs of slowing. From ultra-slim designs to AI-driven cameras, the bar is constantly being raised. But in the midst of all that innovation, there's one question that still separates a great gadget from a forgettable one: how durable is it, really?

Major tech brands know that performance on paper isn’t enough. A device has to survive real-world wear and tear — and that means putting it through all sorts of unusual, and sometimes downright bizarre, tests behind the scenes.

So when a post resurfaced showing one of Samsung’s more peculiar durability methods, it didn’t take long for it to go viral again across Reddit and Instagram.

The reason? A robot shaped like a human bum — specifically designed to sit on phones to simulate years of pocket pressure and everyday use.

The discovery even sparked an entire Reddit thread, where hundreds of curious users chimed in with amused and intrigued reactions. As the post gained traction, some couldn’t help but question whether it was real — prompting fact-checkers to step in and break down the surprisingly legitimate story behind the robotic posterior.

"According to the company, the device was used in 2014 and 2018," fact-checkers Snopes shared. "It wasn't known whether the contraption was a part of new-product testing between or after those years, nor whether it was being used at the time of this writing."

