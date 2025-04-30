I asked ChatGPT to help 'improve' my appearance - and it's a game-changer

Beauty trends come and go, but how do we know what actually suits our style vs what's worth missing?

Well artificial intelligence could actually be getting a good reputation in this case, as women everywhere are now turning to ChatGPT for advice on how to level-up their appearance.

Of course beauty is subjective and shouldn't be dictated by a learning model, but if you're not sure about whether to get those bangs or do that makeup look you've been seeing all over TikTok without having to actually go through with it, you can see how you'd look using AI.

As someone who regularly reverts to the same hair and makeup looks almost every day (if it ain't broke, and all that), I was curious about how I could tweak what I was already doing to keep my look fresh, so decided to give the trend a go for myself.

After scrolling TikTok to find the perfect prompt, I asked ChatGPT the following: "What recommendations would you make to enhance my natural beauty? Give makeup, hair colour, hair cut suggestions please."

And lo and behold, within seconds I was given a full analysis of the photo I'd submitted. Surprisingly, ChatGPT was rather complimentary of what I was already doing, and instead of suggesting changes to my appearance, offered practical suggestions.





ChatGPT

"Your skin looks luminous! If you’re not already using a light-reflecting primer or foundation, consider one for a subtle glow", it told me.

"Your winged eyeliner looks great. You might try a soft brown or bronze shadow on the lids to enhance your eye color naturally."

Ok, I can work with this.

Now onto the hair - I've sported the same shade of blonde hair for a number of years now and I'm a sucker for not getting a haircut nearly as often as I should - mostly because I never know what to ask for.

According to ChatGPT my "current golden blonde shade suits my skin tone beautifully" (thank God for that), but it had some other suggestions of what I could try if I wanted to switch it up.

"Subtle balayage with a mix of buttery and honey blonde tones can add dimension", while "face-framing highlights could draw more attention to your eyes and cheekbones", it wrote back.

When it comes to the cut, it suggested "Face-framing layers starting around the chin" or curtain bangs as "a stylish, soft addition if you're open to something new—they'd blend beautifully with your current style."

But how on Earth am I meant to commit to those things if I don't know how it will really look? Am I meant to take a robot's advice?

Well, it even offered me a visual when I asked which one would suit me most, and while it was undoubtedly a yassified version of what I see in the mirror, it definitely offered an insight into the possibilities of a "new" look - and I'm kind-of into it.

Other people have been trying it out and sharing their results on social media too, and have been pretty impressed with the results.

@thebeautepost ChatGPT Glow Up Tips : Did you know ChatGPT can you give a facial analysis and glow up tips to help you enhance your looks / makeup routine?! 🤯🤖✅💻✨🙋🏻‍♀️ #ai #chatgpt #chatgpthack #chatgptbeauty #facialanalysis #aibeautytips #beautyroutine #makeuproutine #makeupvlog #glowup #glowuptips #chatgptglowup #skincareroutine #beauty #makeuphack #makeuptips #aichoosesmymakeup #makeupadvisor

"ChatGPT has changed the game ..yet another hack I've to try out", one person wrote.

"You look great! Can't believe ChatGPT suggested that", another chimed in.

Is an AI model about to become our new personal stylist? I'm not mad about it...

Why not read...

Saying three simple words is costing ChatGPT millions in electricity

ChatGPT is now able to remember even more of your old conversations

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking