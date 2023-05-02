World's first embroidered video game wins gamers' hearts

An indie game designer has created the world's first embroidered video game – and the internet is stunned.

Taking to Twitter with a video that has now received over 23 million views, Eva Navratilova gave a glimpse into the upcoming game titled Scarlet Deer Inn.

In the footage, Eva shows an embroidery of a red-headed girl set to feature in the game. In fact, every embroidered move will be used as the video game's frames.

Scarlet Deer Inn, which is yet to have a release date, is described on Steam as: "An embroidered action adventure game with an emotional story, dark underground full of monsters, and a setting inspired by Slavic folklore. The only thing keeping you from certain death is a torch. Each character frame is physically embroidered and the music is made using traditional instruments."

Thousands flocked to the comments to praise the developer, with many others eager to know more.

One common question was whether the embroidery had anything to do with the game itself.

"Honest question," one person wrote. "Does the fact of it being embroidered play into the game or its story? Or was it just because?"

Eva responded: "Actually, not really. We like handmade stuff and different kinds of animation. And we wanted to give it a try. Plus, no one's ever done it before, so it's exciting."

Eva also went on to confirm that all of the animations are hand drawn.

"The frames are drawn, stitched, scanned, cropped. Then we add lines and shadows," she wrote to another Twitter user.

Another fan of the game added: "So not only will it be a beautiful game.. But you'll basically have a whole physical, embroidered art display to represent it after it's done.. That would be so amazing to see."

