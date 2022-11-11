Intense sex can potentially trigger dangerous asthma attacks, according to a new study – so perhaps an inhaler should be kept on standby…

The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology say it causes undiagnosed flare-ups can occur due to strenuous exercise and energy under the sheets.

“Many people don’t realize that the energy expenditure of sexual activity is about equivalent to walking up two flights of stairs,” said Dr. Ariel Leung, the lead author of the study.

Sex is similar to exercise as both activities cause rapid breathing and also quicken our heartbeat.

This heavy breathing can cause breathlessness, coughing, wheezing and a tight chest in people with asthma, as well as swell the airways.

But most people don’t realise they’re experiencing the symptoms of an asthma attack during intimate moments.

Outside of the bedroom, other asthma triggers include pollen, allergies, smoke, air pollution, furry pets, disinfectants, mould and exercise.

It was noted one of the reasons this condition may be underreported is due to the “intimate nature of the subject.”

“People may not be comfortable discussing with their allergist an asthma flare that was caused by sex. But allergists are specialists in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of asthma,” said allergist A.M. Aminian, MD, an ACAAI member and co-author of the study.

“When sexual activity-induced asthma is properly identified and treated, allergists are better able to improve their patient’s quality of life,” he said.

Using your inhaler 30 minutes prior to sex can prevent an asthma attack, allowing you and your partner to keep the party going.

“Some patients might think it takes away from the romance, but nothing is more romantic than taking care of yourself and not having your partner observe an asthma attack," she told Healio.

