Experts have warned people about the “worst thing” they can do when they wake up in the middle of the night and it’s something many of us are guilty of.

With the busy lives we lead, getting a good night’s sleep is crucial for our recovery. But, it’s often easier said than done, particularly when we’re staring at screens for large parts of the day.

There are plenty of hacks to help people fall asleep , but experts in the field say there is a definite no-no when it comes to waking up in the middle of the night.

It may sound counter-intuitive, but the answer to falling back to sleep is not to force yourself to. That’s because being anxious about getting to sleep can actually further deteriorate your sleep cycle.

Dr Fiona Barwick, the director of the Sleep & Circadian Health Program at Stanford University School of Medicine, explained to Self : “Thinking about the fact that you’re not sleeping can rouse your mind and make you more anxious. A better move is to accept your situation – don’t resist being awake – and find an alternative focus.”

More sleep experts have offered up other tips that may sound bizarre but can have a greater effect on falling back to sleep than simply laying there with your thoughts swirling.

Sleep expert Luis F. Buenaver explained : “It’s important not to stay in bed.”

He continued: “Doing this will lead your brain and body to associate your bed with wakefulness instead of with sleep. It can be difficult leaving a warm, comfortable bed after waking up in the middle of the night.

“But think of this step as an investment in better sleep – if not tonight then tomorrow night and in the future.”

