Sleep expert shares five essential tips for the perfect festival kip

Festival season is in full swing, and with Glastonbury kicking off this week, sleep experts have been on-hand to provide tips for getting a good night's rest, despite the party atmosphere.

According to MattressNextDay, one of the best things you can do is sleep with your head uphill rather than down to prevent any hangovers.

But if too much drink isn't your primary concern, then simply chomping on an orange can increase melatonin, making it easier to drop off.

You'll also want the essentials too, such as ear plugs and a good eye mask.

Happy camping!

